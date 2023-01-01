College Football Tulane vs. USC best bet, odds and how to bet 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 16 Tulane Green Wave will face the No. 10 USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, on Monday.

The Green Wave topped off a great season with an AAC title victory over UCF and an 11-2 record, their best season since 1998.

USC trod a different path, with a historically strong season for first-year coach Lincoln Riley that came close to a playoff berth, which would have been the first for a Pac-12 team since 2016. That hope was dashed, however, when USC lost the conference title game to Utah.

Trojans quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams said Friday he's "feeling good" after getting time to rest his hamstring injury.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Tulane and USC, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Can Caleb Williams lead No. 10 USC to take down No. 16 Tulane? FOX Sports' Joel Klatt discusses the No. 10 USC Trojans vs. the No. 16 Tulane Green Wave.

No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC (1 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: USC -1.5 (USC favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Tulane covers)

Moneyline: USC -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $ total); Tulane +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

With Lincoln Riley detailing the severity of star quarterback Caleb Williams' hamstring injury, it's an open question whether he’ll play — or how well/ long he will play if he is a go — against the Green Wave. Tulane, who has played its best season since 1998 and won the American Athletic Conference crown, might not care either way. They're just that good.

PICK: Tulane (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

