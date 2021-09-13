College Football The Clay Helton era at USC has come to an end with his firing 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It only took two games for the USC Trojans to decide they needed to make a change in leadership.

Following a lopsided 42-28 loss at home on Saturday night against Stanford , USC opted to fire head coach Clay Helton on Monday.

Immediately upon the firing of Helton, USC athletic director Mike Bohn released a statement about the "change in the leadership" that is needed within the program.

"As I committed to upon my arrival at USC, during the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," said Bohn, in a statement announcing the dismissal. "The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."

Helton had been a member of the USC coaching staff since 2010 when he was hired as the quarterbacks coach. He became the head coach in 2015.

As head coach, Helton accumulated a 46-24 record, including a 10-win season and Rose Bowl win in 2016. They won 11 games in 2017 before a disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2018, before somewhat righting the ship to go 8-5 in 2019. USC was 5-1 in a 2020 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now, just two games into the 2021 season, USC is ready to make a change, and current associate head coach Donte Williams will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

With such a shocking development, shockwaves were sent through the college football landscape.

