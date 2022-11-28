College Football Big Ten punishes Michigan, Michigan State for tunnel incident 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Big Ten on Monday announced punishments for those involved in a postgame altercation between Michigan and Michigan State football players earlier this season.

The incident, which occurred on Oct. 29 following the Wolverines' 29-7 victory, happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel that both teams share as a route to their respective locker rooms.

Social media posts showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that doesn’t lead to either locker room. Itayvion "Tank" Brown , Angelo Grose and Zion Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows.

In another post, Michigan's Gemon Green is surrounded by police while shouting across the tunnel at Michigan State players. And in another , Michigan State's Khary Crump appears to swing his helmet at a Michigan player.

Michigan State had already suspended eight players for their roles in the incident, and last week seven Spartans were also charged by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. No Michigan players were charged.

The conference weighed in on Monday after what it said was a thorough review, accepting some of Michigan State's self-imposed punishments, while adding others. The Big Ten also issued a reprimand to the University of Michigan.

The Big Ten's statement said:

"The conference determined that during the postgame, seven Michigan State University football student-athletes participated in the hitting, kicking or using of their helmet to strike University of Michigan student-athletes. One additional Michigan State University student-athlete was involved in the incident, but it is inconclusive whether he actively participated in the physical altercation.

"A Michigan State University football staff member was involved in a separate sportsmanship matter, which was in violation of the Big Ten Conference Sportsmanship Policy.

"The conference has concluded that the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy. The policy requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.



"Members of both teams did not represent the level of sportsmanship that is expected from the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions."

The Big Ten said that it would review further evidence as it comes in and could take further action in the future.

Here's how the penalties broke down:

University of Michigan: Public reprimand for not providing "adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing areas."

Michigan State University: $100,000 fine.

Crump: The Spartans had already suspended Crump for the rest of the season, but the Big Ten added the first eight games of the 2023 season to his punishment. Crump, who was seen on video swinging his helmet during the melee, also faces the most serious legal charge: felonious assault.

Other Michigan State players: Brown , Grose , Young , Justin White , Brandon Wright and Jacoby Windmon all sat out the final four games of the season following the incident. The Big Ten deemed those self-imposed penalties sufficient. Each player has also been charged with one count of assault and battery.

The Big Ten also deemed that Spartans player Malcolm Jones, who was suspended for the season by the school but not charged by prosecutors, would not be punished further.



Unnamed Michigan State staffer: The Big Ten ruled that the person had been "sufficiently addressed" by Michigan State.

