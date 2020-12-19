College Football Big Noon Previews Championship Saturday 9 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's here. The biggest Saturday of them all.

The Big Noon Kickoff crew is back to break down all the latest news from the college football world, as well as preview Championship Saturday.

Playoff reform

Urban Meyer and the crew believe it's time for the College Football Playoff to take a leap and consider expansion.

And if the CFP were to hypothetically be reformed this season, Reggie Bush has already created his bracket.

Bielema returns to his roots

Bret Bielema spent seven seasons as Wisconsin's head coach before trying his luck in the SEC, taking over at Arkansas in 2012.

After spending five seasons with the Razobacks, Bielema spent time on the New England Patriots and New York Giants coaching staff, but will now return to the college ranks.

Bruce Feldman breaks down the hire for the Fighting Illini.

Who is Johnathon Cooper?

Fans might not be as familiar with the Buckeyes defensive end, but Johnathon Cooper is much more than a football player in the Ohio State program.

Defending Ohio State

Northwestern will have a tough task on its hands come Saturday morning, as the Wildcats will be charged with stopping Justin Fields and the Ohio State offense, which is averaging 46.6 points per game this season.

Urban Meyer breaks down how Northwestern will try to get the job done on the defensive side of the ball.

The Wildcats might catch a break or two, considering Ohio State will be without some of its key weapons.

Allen joins the crew

Indiana coach Tom Allen was recently named Big Ten Coach of the Year, and he sat down with the crew in-studio to discuss the season and what's ahead for the Hoosiers program.

