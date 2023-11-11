College Football Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from Michigan vs. Penn State Updated Nov. 11, 2023 12:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Let's just address the elephant in the room — was that Robin or Barnacle Boy?!

But, seriously … this week has been a tough one for No. 3 Michigan fans, and going into a Big Ten matchup with No. 10 Penn State amid a sign-stealing scandal was bound to produce a few creative signs for the "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show at Beaver Stadium.

Fans from both sides showed up to the party before the dance, and most had the Wolverines' sign-stealing debacle on the brain.

Check out some of the best signs our "Big Noon Kickoff" crew spotted during the pregame!

