College Football Big Noon Dives Into Big Ten 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We've got two words for you: college football.

The Big Noon Kickoff crew is back with all the latest news, updates and analysis regarding Week 12 of the college football season, beginning with – unfortunately – a cancelation.

Clemson-FSU postponed

Fans will have to miss Trevor Lawrence for one more week.

And Lawrence will miss the fans, too.

Bruce Feldman breaks down the first day-of cancelation of the college football season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Day joins the crew

Ohio State coach Ryan Day joined the show on Saturday morning to preview the No. 3 Buckeyes' huge matchup with No. 9 Indiana.

Big surprise

The Big Ten is not going how many expected it to go this season.

While Ohio State (3-0) is undefeated and at the top of the heap, the Buckeyes are joined by the likes of Indiana (4-0) and Maryland (2-1).

Even more shocking is the fact that at the bottom of the conference sits Michigan (1-3), Michigan State (1-3) and Penn State (0-4).

On Saturday, the crew discussed what's been the biggest surprise for them in the Big Ten so far.

The keys to success

The Hoosiers are off to their first 4-0 start since 2015. How are they getting it done?

The crew breaks it all down.

Brady Quinn dance break!

Oh – and #ThrowbackSaturday!

Back to business

That was fun.

Now, with Ohio State and Indiana set to go down, the crew previews the big game in Columbus.

Big Ten College Football Playoff update

After the Buckeyes saw their game against Maryland canceled last week, Ohio State will at most play seven regular season games this season, assuming there are no more cancelations on their schedule.

But what happens if the top team in the conference – whoever that might be – isn't able to play a full schedule?

Bruce Feldman has the answer.

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.