College Football Best early college football predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jun. 21, 2023 1:07 p.m. ET

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

College football season is right around the corner. The first games kick off in about two months, so we're really almost there.

While I have not made my usual number of college football bets at this point in the calendar, I have made a few.

Here are three wagers that I have made for you to consider.

Let's dive into some of my early college football best bets for the 2023 season.

Georgia to win SEC (-105, bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

This seems like a no-brainer. Georgia is the best team in the SEC and will very likely be in the SEC title game. That is unless Tennessee beats the Bulldogs and then doesn't drop more than one other conference game or if you think UGA gets tripped up somewhere else.

So assuming Georgia is in the SEC Championship Game, a game where the Dawgs will likely be favored, you have options. Simply let your -105 (or -110 at some books, bet $10 to win $19.09 total) play out with the favorite, or you could buy some back on the underdog, plus the points and win both bets.

Either way, this should result in a nice holiday bonus for bettors.

PICK: Georgia (-105) to win SEC

Oklahoma to win National Championship (+6000, bet $10 to win $610 total)

No, this does not mean I’m picking Oklahoma to win the national championship. What it does mean is that I’m trying to find a price in a highly volatile league where, just last season, we saw TCU reach the national title game.

As bad as things were last year for OU, the Sooners were only non-competitive in games when quarterback Dillon Gabriel was hurt. OU’s five other losses, including the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State, came by seven, three, three, three and three points.

Also, take into account the Sooners don't play Kansas State and Texas Tech in 2023 — two teams that have been thorns in OU’s side. It’s likely the winner of the Big 12 will be in the College Football Playoff, and if it's OU and you’re holding a +6000 ticket, you will likely be able to find a way to lock in a profit.

PICK: Oklahoma (+6000) to win College Football Playoff

LSU Under 9.5 wins (-105, bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

This is probably a bit of a contrarian play, given the hype LSU has entering the season. But the Tigers had just a +16 scoring margin in SEC play last year and went 6-2 in league play.

A glimpse at the 2023 schedule shows the Tigers have away games against Florida State (neutral site), Mississippi State and Ole Miss within the first month of the season. They also have a trip to Tuscaloosa and the finale with Texas A&M. So, yeah, a typical SEC slate.

The Tigers have quite a bit coming back and added some impact transfers, but if the OL doesn’t perform better this year, it will not allow QB Jayden Daniels and the running game to do their thing.

That could force the defense — which is adding a lot of new faces — to gel quickly, or else that September schedule could result in a loss or two.

PICK: LSU (-105) Under 9.5 wins

