Best college football hype videos ahead of Week 4

After the USC Trojans took the college football world by storm with the release of their must-see hype video ahead of Week 1, the Lincoln Riley-led program was at it again with another cinematic masterpiece leading into the team's Week 4 Big Ten showdown with Michigan.

But USC isn't alone when it comes to great hype videos heading into Week 4. Nebraska brought its A-game with a must-see video before taking on Illinois, while Arizona State did the same ahead of the Sun Devils' Big 12 opener against Texas Tech.

Meanwhile, there is a massive showdown set to take place in SEC country, as No. 6 Tennessee gets set to travel to Norman, Oklahoma, for a matchup against the No. 15-ranked Sooners. Both teams made sure to get their fans pumped up with must-see videos as well.

With that, here is a look at the top five college football hype videos heading into Week 4:

Arizona State Sun Devils

"It's not about leaving something behind. It's about pursuing something bigger."

That is the final line of this incredible masterpiece put together ahead of Arizona State's Big 12 debut against Texas Tech. The narration in this video is top-notch, taking fans back to the introduction of head coach Kenny Dillingham and showing the progress the program has made since that point to where they are now, sitting at 3-0.

The music in this video made the story feel dynamic and helped set the pace. It's on the longer side for a hype video, coming in at just over 2 minutes in length, but it does a fantastic job at keeping the viewer engaged throughout.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska put together an exceptional hype video ahead of its Friday night Big Ten opener against Illinois. The video celebrates the 400th straight sellout game at Memorial Stadium, which is an incredible accomplishment in its own right.

Check out the shot at the :21 mark, celebrating the 200th sellout game. The video team that put this together did a great job of mixing game footage, and the fireworks montage was the icing on the cake. Who doesn't love fireworks and college football?

Watching this video, it felt like watching a piece of history. Unfortunately for Husker fans, their team lost to Illinois in overtime. But the game was filled with excitement, and the same can be said with this video.

Oklahoma Sooners

"It's all about us. All about Oklahoma."

Those are the final words of the Sooners' hype video heading into their home matchup with SEC foe Tennessee. And it is the perfect ending to this video, which includes an exciting variety of sound bites about the program joining the SEC.

The first half of this must-see video is both dramatic and tense, while the second half is just flat-out HYPE. The speed picks up as the video goes, and it was high-energy from start to finish. It does an exceptional job at getting fans ready for what should be a thrilling top 25 matchup in Norman.

USC Trojans

Take a bow, USC. You have done it again!

The Trojans released another must-see hype video, this time leading into the program's Big Ten opener against the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines.

Former Trojan great Amon-Ra St. Brown serves as the narrator, and he does a great job setting the tone. The video immediately grabs your attention with the plane flyover from the Coliseum to the Big House – an exciting and powerful image.

The writing in this video was fantastic, and it truly made a statement about USC's arrival in the Big Ten.

Tennessee Volunteers

We told you that both teams in this matchup brought it! The Vols consistently have hard-hitting music choices with their hype videos, and the editing is both smooth and musical. The game highlights are exciting and will certainly get Tennessee fans pumped up for this SEC showdown against Oklahoma.

Check out the scene at the :28 second mark where the video takes fans inside a pregame huddle with a high-energy pump-up speech ahead of kickoff.

And yes, the best part of all, you can hear the voice of FOX Sports' very own RJ Young at the top of the piece!

