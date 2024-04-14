College Football Arizona State hires former Steelers star Hines Ward as receivers coach Published Apr. 14, 2024 5:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arizona State has hired former Pittsburgh Steelers star Hines Ward as its wide receivers coach.

"I am truly honored to join Arizona State University football as wide receivers coach," Ward said in a statement Sunday. "It's an incredible opportunity to share my passion for the game with a group of talented young men and help them reach their full potential. The culture and energy here in the Valley is special, and I can't wait to be part of it."

Ward replaces Ra’Shaad Samples, who left to become associate head coach and wide receivers coach at Oregon.

Ward played for the Steelers from 1998-2011, winning two Super Bowls. He was the MVP of the Super Bowl in 2005 after the Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks.

Ward had 12,083 receiving yards and 85 touchdowns during his career, earning four trips to the Pro Bowl. After his playing career, he had stints as Florida Atlantic's receivers coach, was an offensive assistant for the New York Jets and the head coach of the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas last year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

