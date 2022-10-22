College Football
Arch Manning etches name atop his high school's record books
Arch Manning etches name atop his high school's record books

1 hour ago

The new name at the top of the record books at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans is a familiar one.

Five-star Texas commit Arch Manning celebrated his senior night in style Friday with four touchdown passes, bringing his career touchdown total (passing and rushing combined) to 129. That broke the school record of 127 set by 2015 graduate Jay Tyler.

It was the final mark that Manning needed to surpass in order to completely rewrite the career record books at Isidore Newman, per FOX New Orleans affiliate WVUE-TV's Garland Gillen.

Two of the other notable school records that Arch previously broke had belonged to his uncles — two-time Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning.

Peyton was Isidore Newman's previous record holder for passing touchdowns with 93, while Eli had the most passing yards in school history with 7,268. Arch broke both of those records in the first quarter of a game in September.

In the midst of lighting record books on fire and earning some bragging rights at Manning family reunions, Arch has also found time to check in on Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian. The 18-year-old phenom committed to the Longhorns with his first and only known tweet back on June 23, and was in attendance for Texas's Oct. 15 home win over Iowa State:

Arch's father Cooper Manning — Peyton and Eli's older brother — and mother Ellen Heidingsfelser were both on hand to escort their son during pregame senior night festivities. 

After that, Arch got to work and showed why the hype around him has to do with more than just his famous family.

Longhorn fans can take some solace in Arch Manning's potential after No. 20 Texas blew a late lead on the road at No. 11 Oklahoma State Saturday to lose 41-34 and drop to 5-3 on the season.

