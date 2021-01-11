Live: Joe Burrow Joins Watch Party

College Football
There's no spectacle quite like a championship event.

And while in-person capacity will be limited as the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, there's plenty of room for stars (and you!) at FOX Sports' National Championship Watch Party.

Streaming across the @FOXSports and @CFBonFOX digital platforms, Monday night's Watch Party features Joel Klatt and Reggie Bush breaking down the action, along with young superstars Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and others.

As Alabama struck first, Hurts described how his former teammate Mac Jones has grown, matured, and proved the doubters wrong.

Those dropping by also include Penn State head coach James Franklin, UNC head coach Mack Brown, Texas QB Sam Ehlinger, USC legend Matt Leinart, and FOX Sports CFB reporter RJ Young, alongside a bevy of surprise guests.

Burrow and Hurts bring a unique perspective to the National Championship (in which Alabama closed as a 9.5-point favorite, according to FOX Bet), having been just over a year removed from their own College Football Playoff experiences.

The two faced off in the 2019 Peach Bowl, where Burrow's LSU Tigers knocked off Hurts' Oklahoma Sooners en route to a 2020 title on Jan. 13.

Burrow carried his success at the collegiate level to the pros, where he threw for over 2,600 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games with the Cincinnati Bengals as the No. 1 pick before a torn ACL cut his rookie season short in Week 11.

On the mend and officially back in the city that drafted him, Burrow can also shed insight as to what life as a Buckeye is like, as he spent three seasons at Ohio State before transferring to LSU.

And speaking of high-profile transfers, Hurts made a big splash when he transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma following the Tide's 2018 national title run.

Under Nick Saban's tutelage for three seasons, Hurts amassed 71 total touchdowns for the Tide before spending a season under Lincoln Riley in Oklahoma.

Prior to the Philadelphia Eagles selecting him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Hurts had three different College Football Playoff experiences during his amateur career.

It'll be tough to find a more star-studded and experienced group with which to spend the evening watching Ohio State and Alabama square off.

And that's before we get into the credentials of Klatt, a CFB on FOX broadcast extraordinaire, and Bush, a two-time National Champion with USC, and all the surprise guests planning to make an appearance.

So be sure to get your questions in for the chance to be a part of the show! Just follow @CFBonFOX, submit your thoughts and enjoy the show!

