Alabama Steamrolls Auburn In Iron Bowl

Roll, Tide, roll.

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide laid an absolute beat down on the No. 22 Auburn Tigers at home, dominating from start to finish in a 42-13 victory in the 2020 edition of the Iron Bowl.

Check out the three biggest takeaways from the latest installment of this fierce rivalry.

1. A friendly reminder: Alabama's offense is scary

Auburn entered Saturday having not allowed more than 30 points in a single contest this season.

That changed decisively as Alabama added to its SEC record 21 consecutive games of scoring at least 30 points.

Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones tossed five touchdowns, spreading the love all around, as Najee Harris pitched in a score on the ground.

And with it, Harris boasts the most rushing touchdowns in the nation (17).

Meanwhile, Heisman front-runner Jones hooked up with DeVonta Smith for two touchdowns and 171 yards.

A week ago, Smith took sole possession of the conference record for touchdown catches, and only added to that on Saturday (33).

The Crimson Tide was a three-plus touchdown favorite over the Auburn Tigers, marking the largest spread for the game since 2012, according to FOX Bet. And with the help of their prolific offense, they covered with ease.

2. Iron sharpens iron ... but not in Tuscaloosa

Since 1893, the Tide and Tigers have battled in one of the most heated rivalries in college football.

In the 85 matchups, Alabama owns a 47-37-1 series edge over Auburn (.554), but the Tigers have won two of the last three, including a 48-45 thriller last year.

Still, Auburn hasn't registered a win in Tuscaloosa since 2010, a streak that continued on Saturday.

Against the Tigers, coach Nick Saban is 11-8 all-time against Auburn, including an 8-5 mark in the Iron Bowl.

Speaking of Saban ...

3. Saban sidelined due to COVID-19

Saturday was the first time in Saban's 47 years of coaching that he missed a game, as he tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

It was also the first time since 2006 that Alabama played without Saban.

Due to NCAA rules, coaches cannot communicate with their team from kickoff until the final whistle if they aren't on the sideline. In Saban's absence, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was running the show.

Although Saban was not present, it still counts as a win on his record.

