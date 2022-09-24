College Football
Adrian Martinez runs for 4 TDs, K-State stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night.

Martinez also passed for 234 yards and a score and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 116 yards for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12).

It was first-year Oklahoma coach Brent Venables’ first loss as a head coach, and it came against his alma mater. Kansas State also beat Oklahoma in 2012, 2014, 2019 and 2020.

Dillon Gabriel passed for 330 yards and four touchdowns and Eric Gray ran for 114 yards for the Sooners (3-1, 0-1).

Kansas State broke out to a 14-0 lead about nine minutes into the game behind Martinez’s 6-yard touchdown run and 6-yard scoring pass to Malik Knowles. The Wildcats gained 279 yards in the first half to take a 24-17 lead at the break.

Martinez scored his third touchdown run of the game from 15 yards out to put Kansas State up 34-20 over Oklahoma with 8 minutes to play.

Gabriel found Brayden Willis for a 1-yard touchdown pass with 4:36 remaining to cut Kansas State’s lead to 34-27. But on Kansas State’s next possession, Martinez broke loose for 55 yards on a third-and-16. He finished the drive with a 1-yard scoring run — his fourth rushing touchdown of the game.

Gabriel found Willis for a 10-yard touchdown pass with 35 seconds left, and the Sooners cut the deficit to 41-34.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

