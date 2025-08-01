College Football
2025 UTSA Football Predictions: Roadrunners Ranked 66th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
2025 UTSA Football Predictions: Roadrunners Ranked 66th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136

Updated Aug. 10, 2025 9:33 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

  • Who do I think is good?
  • Why do I think they're good?
  • What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where UTSA lands in my Ultimate 136.

UTSA ranking: 66
Last year’s ranking: 49
Top player: QB Owen McCown: Threw for 3,422 yards last season, ranked 15th in FBS; set a single-game school record with 434 passing yards vs Tulsa; had a 75-yard rushing TD which was the longest by a QB in school history.

[UTSA's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: Bet on the Roadrunners to make a push toward the College Football Playoff if they can pull off the upset against Texas A&M. Jeff Traylor has won more games in his first five years (46) than Ryan Silverfield (42).

What started ugly last year came to a strong finish with UTSA going 7-6. This year the Roadrunners return 3,200-yard, 25-touchdown passer Owen McCown along with nine starters. The issue for Traylor will be fielding a defense that can stop people, with just six veterans who played more than 200 snaps on the roster, and with A&M and Texas State on the non-conference schedule.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

USTA Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-144) Under 7.5 (+118)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

College Football
UTSA Roadrunners
