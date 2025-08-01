College Football 2025 Georgia State Football Predictions: Panthers Ranked 132nd in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Updated Aug. 10, 2025 9:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Georgia State lands in my Ultimate 136.

Georgia State ranking: 132

Last year’s ranking: 92

Top player: RB Rashad Amos: Ran for 1,075 yards and 13 TDs at Miami of Ohio in 2023, leading them to their first 11-win season since 2003; played in six games for Ole Miss last season.

[Georgia State's 2025 schedule]

RJ’s take: This Team Beat The Team (Vanderbilt) That Beat (No. 1 Alabama) The Team That Won The SEC Championship (No. 1 Georgia) That Made The Semifinals of The College Football Playoff (Texas).

Hang the banner.

Never mind their only other wins were FCS Chattanooga and Texas State. It's a start for head coach Dell McGee, who brought in Georgia running back Branson Robinson to join up with Jordan Simmons and his 6.0 yards per rush last season. Quarterback Christian Veilleux and wideout Ted Hurst are back to lead the passing game, and D-Icey Hopkins is going to try to help turn that secondary into a unit that's ice-cold.

[ Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here ]

Georgia State Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (-128) Under 3.5 (+104)

