College Football 2025 Florida Atlantic Football Predictions: Owls Ranked 111th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Updated Aug. 10, 2025 9:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Florida Atlantic lands in my Ultimate 136.

Florida Atlantic ranking: 111

Last year’s ranking: 123

Top player: QB Caden Veltkamp: C-USA Offensive Player of the Year last season; led C-USA in pass yards (3,108) and pass TDs (25).

[FAU's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: The "It" kid offensive coordinator has a program of his own, and, at 33, Zach Kittley takes over a program that has gone 22-35 under its last two head coaches. It's a reminder of just how good Lane Kiffin was at FAU, and the hope is Kittley can be the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Western Kentucky QB Caden Veltkamp is gonna fold into Kittley’s scheme just fine with 3,108 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last year in Bowling Green, Kentucky. And the schedule is tempered with non-conference games against North Alabama, at Toledo, at LSU (to pay the bills) right when the rent is due on Nov. 22.

The Owls of Boca Raton could end up bowling.

[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]

Florida Atlantic Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+122) Under 4.5 (-150)

Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young , and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Florida Atlantic Owls

share