2025 College Football Week 3 Buzz: Wisconsin's QB Edwards 'Unlikely' to Play Bama

Changes at quarterback? Coaches fighting? Rivalries flaring?

College football news is nonstop, and we're breaking it all down week by week this season.

Here's the latest on what's happening around college football entering Week 3:

Billy Edwards Jr. might be out vs. Alabama

Wisconsin's starting quarterback, Billy Edwards Jr., is "unlikely" to play against No. 19 Alabama on Saturday, after spraining his knee against Miami University in the season opener. Per ESPN, Edwards is expected to travel with the rest of the team to Alabama for Saturday's matchup, but "faces long odds" to actually get into the game.

A senior who transferred from Maryland for the 2025 season, Edwards went just 6-for-13 passing against Miami University before the injury, for a total of 68 yards. Sophomore Danny O'Neil took over for Edwards and started Wisconsin's second game against Middle Tennessee last week, which the Badgers won 42-10 behind O'Neil's 283 passing yards and 3 TDs, with 23 of 27 attempted passes completed.

Edwards threw for 2,881 yards for Maryland in 11 games in 2024, with 15 TDs against 9 interceptions and a 65% completion rate.

Brian Kelly dismisses talk of firing Billy Napier

No. 3 LSU will host unranked Florida on Saturday, amid speculation that Gators' coach Billy Napier could be fired. The negative speculation swirling around Napier — who arrived at Florida after winning a Sun Belt Conference title at Louisiana-Lafayette — stems from the Gators’ loss to visiting South Florida last weekend.

LSU coach Brian Kelly calls any talk of firing Florida counterpart Billy Napier "crazy." Kelly sees the loss to South Florida — which knocked Florida out of the AP Top 25 — as more indicative of a good team having a bad day than the Gators suffering from a lack of talent or poor coaching.

"Billy’s come in after two or three other head coaches that changed the way the other coaches did it. And now he’s starting to stabilize that program,' Kelly continued. 'So, people talk about whatever they want. It’s crazy. It takes you what it takes, and he’ll get that thing where he wants it. I think he’s got it right now. They beat us last year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

