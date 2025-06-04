College Football 2025 College football odds: Which teams are most likely to go undefeated? Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:41 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's not easy to run the table in college football— but it's proven far from unlikely in recent decades.

Six teams have gone undefeated over the last 10 seasons, and going back even further, 30 teams have completed an undefeated season since 1994.

Can any squad pull off the feat next season?

Let's take a look ahead at which teams have the shortest odds to go undefeated during the 2025 college football season at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 6.

Ohio State undefeated regular season

No: −600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)

Yes: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

History: Ohio State has gone undefeated twice since 2002. It last went undefeated in 2012, finishing with a 12–0 record. While Ohio State didn't go on to win the championship that year, the Buckeyes did claim the title in 2002 over the Miami Hurricanes, completing a 14–0 season. They made history that year as the first team to achieve a 14-0 record and win a national championship. The Buckeyes won the CFP last year, but finished the regular season with a 14-2 record.

Notre Dame undefeated regular season

No: −600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)

Yes: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

History: Notre Dame has not finished a college football season undefeated since 1988, when it posted a 12-0 record. However, the Associated Press has been crowning NCAA national champions since 1936, and Notre Dame holds the record for the most undefeated, championship-winning campaigns with six. In addition to 1988, the Fighting Irish went undefeated in 1973 (11-0), 1966 (9-0-1), 1949 (10-0), 1947 (9-0) and 1946 (8-0-1). Notre Dame finished last year's regular season with a 14-2 record, falling to OSU in the CFP title game.

Oregon undefeated regular season

No: −650 (bet $10 to win $11.54 total)

Yes: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

History: In the modern era of college football, Oregon has never finished a season unbeaten. It wasn’t until 2000 that the team achieved a double-digit win total (10–2 record). Including that season, the Ducks have had 15 seasons of at least 10 wins. In last year’s campaign, Oregon came very close, winning 13 of its 14 games and finishing with a 9-0 record in the Big Ten.

Penn State undefeated regular season

No: −700 (bet $10 to win $11.43 total)

Yes: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

History: The Nittany Lions have multiple undefeated seasons in their history. However, 1994 was the last time they finished undefeated (12–0), culminating with a victory over Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Penn State has earned just two outright national championships in its history, and went 13-3 in last year's campaign.

Texas undefeated regular season

No: −800 (bet $10 to win $11.25 total)

Yes: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

History: Texas last completed an undefeated season in 2005, finishing at 13–0 and defeating USC in the Rose Bowl. The Longhorns also went undefeated and won the title in 1969 (11-0) and 1963 (11-0). Texas finished last season with a 13-3 record.

