2025 CFB Bad Beats: Last-Second Villanova TD Wipes Out Penn State Cover

Every week in college football, there is usually some form of bad beat.

On Saturday of Week 3, it was Penn State spread bettors who felt the pain thanks to a meaningless last-second score by Villanova, in what was one of the worst bad beats you will ever see.

Let’s check out how it all went down.

Villanova covers with last-second TD against Penn State

Penn State appeared was cruising to a blowout over Villanova.

Drew Allar threw for 209 yards and a touchdown, Nicholas Singleton added two rushing scores, and the Nittany Lions defense was dominant.

With that, bettors backing Penn State to cover the massive 47.5 spread were feeling confident with the Nittany Lions up 52-0 late in the game.

Then, everything went left.

What looked like a lock to cover for PSU evaporated in an instant, as Tanner Maddocks hit Brandon Binkowski for an 8-yard score with 0:00 left on the clock.

Boom: a 46-point win for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State spread bettors were left holding losing tickets, while Villanova backers (+47.5) got an unexpected gift.

It’s a textbook reminder that in betting, even a play that doesn’t matter for the game itself can completely ruin your ticket.

