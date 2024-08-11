College Football 2024 Virginia Tech football predictions: Ranked No. 58 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Virginia Tech Hokies ranking: 58/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 4th in Atlantic Coast (+1000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Cincinnati (57), Arizona State (56), Texas State (55), Central Florida (54), Georgia Tech (53)

Teams behind them: Western Kentucky (59), Coastal Carolina (60), South Carolina (61), South Alabama (62), Baylor (63)

[Virginia Tech 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: It took 17 games for Brent Pry to get the Hokies running — just 5-12 through that stretch — but it must be said that he did in 2023. After a 1-3 start to the season, they won five of their last seven, including a 19-point win against No. 23 Tulane in the Military Bowl. He returns a bevy of experience to a team that won’t face a preseason top 25 opponent until they travel to Miami. And with games at Vanderbilt, against Marshall, at Old Dominion and against Rutgers, they could be 3-1 or even 4-0 when they face the Hurricanes.

Virginia Tech's Win Total Odds: Over 8.5 (+105) Under 8.5 (-125)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share