2024 NFL Draft odds: Should Caleb Williams or Drake Maye be the No. 1 pick?

The race for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has taken an exciting turn.

Despite his Heisman-winning pedigree, this season has left some wondering if Caleb Williams remains a shoo-in for the top pick. And now, bettors are also contemplating wagers on his draft status.

In short, the odds have shifted, indicating a more open field for the No. 1 pick.

Williams' odds of being selected first currently sit at -310. That is a big change from the offseason, where he was a larger favorite at -500 (bet $10 to win $12 total) to be the top pick.

So which other player is surging up the oddsboard?

UNC quarterback Drake Maye now has the second-shortest odds at +270.

The "Bear Bets" Group Chat discussed the ever-evolving No. 1 pick debate from a betting perspective this week.

Let's dive in.

Caleb Williams' relatively underwhelming season has led some to question if he should be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. What do guys think of a possible wager?

Schwartz: "[Williams] needs to continue to play well to be drafted No. 1. I know No. 1 or No. 2 might not matter to the rest of us. The money is the money, and the status is the status. But being drafted No. 1 overall is pretty awesome."

The Bear: "I would love to bet Drake Maye at a good number. I don't wanna say I'm going to bet him and see he's 2-to-1 or whatever. But, I think there's a very, very good chance that Drake Maye will go No. 1 in the draft."

Sammy P: "I think the books are telling you they're scared without telling you they're scared officially. These markets have come down. I remember about a month ago, Caleb Williams was about -500, -600 to go No. 1 overall. Now, that market has evaporated. As a bettor, that tells you that they don't know who's going No. 1."

Hill: "I'm seeing Caleb Williams -300, Drake Maye +350, but this is at a place that might have limits that are really not worth betting. I'll just say this, though, in February and March, when the Super Bowl is over, and we have no real sports to talk about, this is going to be a real conversation for a long time."

