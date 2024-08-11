College Football 2024 FIU football predictions: Ranked No. 124 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Florida International Golden Panthers Ranking: 124/134

Conference ranking: 7th in C-USA (+10000 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Florida Atlantic (123), New Mexico State (122), Central Michigan (121), Buffalo (120), Tulsa (119)

Teams behind them: Louisiana Tech (125), UTEP (126), Ball State (127), Charlotte (128), Eastern Michigan (129)

RJ's take: FIU coach Mike MacIntyre has made it work at San Jose State and won national coach of the year at Colorado. Both of those jobs were undesirable and on the outskirts of Irrelevant City when he took over. At FIU, he's 8-16, but this could be the year the Golden Panthers win more games than they lose if the roster develops as I think it might: DBs Jamal Potts, Hezekiah Masses and Brian Blades II help for what could be the most formidable secondary in C-USA. If Keyone Jenkins and Dean Patterson can spark a QB-WR connection, there's hope for bowl-eligibility at the other school in Miami.

Florida International's Win Total Odds: Over 4.5 (+120) Under 4.5 (-150)

