2024 College Football odds: Bettors love Buffs to win National Championship

After galvanizing the country last September with a 3-0 start, the Colorado Buffaloes finished their first season under Deion Sanders with a 4-8 record.

As the 2024 season approaches, the Buffaloes are getting ready for their first season in the Big 12 and the inaugural year of the expanded College Football Playoff.

Colorado initially opened up at 200-1 to win the National Championship. However, bettors have been all over the Buffs, as 4.5% of the bets and 4.0% of the handle is on them to win it all, according to MGM.

That is the fourth most of any team in the country, trailing only Ohio State, Georgia and Texas.

The Buffs title odds have now moved to 125-1.

Much like in 2023, there has been significant roster turnover for Colorado, as it currently has 42 new transfer commits.

Colorado put heavy emphasis on rebuilding its offensive line, which struggled for most of last season. Its core, however, will remain the same, with projected top-five pick Shedeur Sanders under center once again.

A season ago, the star quarterback had a 69.3% completion percentage while throwing for 3,230 yards. He threw for 27 TDs and only three interceptions.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Sanders is +4000 to win the Heisman Trophy (tied for 19th on the board) and +470 to be the 2025 NFL Draft's first overall pick (second on the board).

Can Deion Sanders, Colorado capture interest with an early non-conference win?

In addition, two-way star Travis Hunter will return for the Buffaloes. He enters 2024 as one of three players who are featured on the cover of EA Sports' College Football 25.

Last season, Hunter played 1,002 snaps from scrimmage (436 on offense, 566 on defense). He missed three games due to injury and Colorado lost two of those three games.

He is +6500 to win the Heisman and +3000 to be the first pick in the NFL draft.

FOX Sports analyst and former Colorado QB Joel Klatt is optimistic about his alma mater's upcoming season.

"There's a chance that Colorado's competing to go to the Big 12 Championship Game," Klatt said during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "If they were to get in that game, they would be 60 minutes from the College Football Playoff. It's not out of the realm of possibility."

Despite gamblers being very high on Colorado heading into next season, the Buffaloes' win total has only been set at 5.5 for the 2024 college football season. They are +4000 to win the Big 12.

