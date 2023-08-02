College Football
2023 SEC Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels
2023 SEC Football Schedule: How to watch Week 1, dates, times, TV channels

Published Aug. 2, 2023 1:56 p.m. ET

In 2023, SEC football games will be shown mostly on ESPN and the SEC Network. The season starts on Aug. 26 with Vanderbilt hosting Hawaii. Reigning national champion Georgia begins its quest for a three-peat against UT Martin on Sept. 2.

Check out the complete details on how to watch the opening week of SEC football including dates, times and TV channels.

Where can I watch SEC football games? What channel will they be on?

SEC football games will be spread across various broadcast and cable networks including ESPN, SEC Network and ABC.

The SEC Football Championship Game will air on CBS.

How can I stream SEC football or watch without cable?

Select games will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+. 

Streaming services like YouTube TV or Fubo can also be used to stream games on broadcast or cable networks.

How can I watch SEC football for free?

If you have an over-the-air antenna that picks up your local channels, you can watch games on ABC or CBS for free.

2023 SEC Schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Week 1

Saturday, Aug 26:

Thursday, Aug 31:

Saturday, Sep 2:

Sunday, Sep 3:

SEC
Georgia Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide
