2023 College Football odds, predictions: Michigan to the CFP, other best futures bets

With the college football season kicking off this Saturday, it’s about that time to finalize your future bets before the games get underway.

If you’re looking for bets on Georgia or Alabama to win the national title, you’ve come to the wrong place. I also won’t be firing on USC star quarterback Caleb Williams to win the Heisman Trophy either.

That’s not to say one of the SEC powerhouses won’t be the last team standing at NRG Stadium in Houston on Jan. 8. I just don’t love their odds. My objective was to find value bets and I wound up circling a regular-season win total, a CFP prop and a 20-1 Heisman Trophy pop.

Here are three future bets to wet your beak.

Buffalo Over 6 wins

(+110 at BetMGM)

The Bulls have quietly recruited the most talented classes over the last two offseasons under third-year head coach Maurice Linguist. And talent is more than half the battle in the always wacky MAC.

Expect plenty of stability on defense and an improved offense thanks to quarterback Cole Snyder transferring in from Rutgers. My numbers have Buffalo favored in eight games this season, which makes "Over" 6 a must-play.

Please shop around, as there are a few 6.5s in the market.

PICK: University of Buffalo to win Over 6 games

Michigan makes CFP Playoff

(+125 at FanDuel)

DraftKings is dealing Michigan at even money (+100), so please get the best number. The Wolverines are favored in every single regular-season game for the first time in a long time. Obviously, they must take care of business and protect their house, but there’s so much to love about Jim Harbaugh’s offense.

Starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy is back, as are top running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. The maize and blue also return two of their top three receivers, and they’ll start five — count ‘em, five — seniors on the offensive line. If opposing teams can’t stop the running game, fuhgeddaboudit.

Rather than lay the wood with Georgia (-270) or Alabama (-120) to earn a berth, I’ll take the plus price on Harbaugh’s best team yet.

PICK: University of Michigan to make the CFP

Marvin Harrison Jr. wins Heisman Trophy

(20-1 at SuperBook)

I know, I know — a quarterback probably wins the Heisman.

But you’ll be rewarded handsomely if you think outside the box and the best wide receiver in college football delivers. Harrison Jr. hauled in 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Sheesh.

Conventional wisdom might tell you Harrison’s numbers will decline with C.J. Stroud off to the NFL, but I would counter with the scary possibility that Harrison might be even better this season. His separation skills are other-worldly, and I don’t think 100 catches and 20 touchdowns is impossible.

Ohio State needs to feed Harrison Jr., and if the Buckeyes don’t overthink it, Harrison could win the Heisman then go No. 1 overall.

PICK: Marvin Harrison Jr. to win Heisman Trophy

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

