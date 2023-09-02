2023 College Football Bad Beats: Late field goal dooms East Carolina bettors
There are 30 minutes of play during the first half of a college football game — but any bettor can tell you, the final play before the teams head to the locker room is of interest to some.
Such was the case in the game between East Carolina and No. 2 Michigan on Saturday.
Here's what happened:
Trailing 20-0, Eastern Michigan missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt with 48 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Wolverines (-21.5 first half) took over at their own 34-yard line. Four quick completions by quarterback J.J. McCarthy — the longest being 12 yards — set up a 50-yard field goal attempt by Michigan's James Turner.
Bettors who took East Carolina and the 21.5 points know what happened next.
Wolverines 23, Pirates 0 at the break.
More bad beats — surely — to come!
Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on gambling and other sports.
-
Think the Deion Sanders hype is out of control now? Wait until Colorado wins
How Cade McNamara, a 'Michigan legend,' found renewed purpose at Iowa
2023 College Football Week 1 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
2023 College Football odds: Week 1 predictions, best bets, including Utah
College football Week 1 highlights: Minnesota stuns Nebraska on last-second FG
Skip Bayless on Colorado's opener vs. TCU: 'I don't bet against Deion Sanders'
-
TCU vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks
Colorado vs. TCU, Texas vs. Rice, more we're watching in Week 1
Jalen Milroe to start at QB for Alabama's opener vs. Middle Tennessee
-
Think the Deion Sanders hype is out of control now? Wait until Colorado wins
How Cade McNamara, a 'Michigan legend,' found renewed purpose at Iowa
2023 College Football Week 1 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
2023 College Football odds: Week 1 predictions, best bets, including Utah
College football Week 1 highlights: Minnesota stuns Nebraska on last-second FG
Skip Bayless on Colorado's opener vs. TCU: 'I don't bet against Deion Sanders'
-
TCU vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks
Colorado vs. TCU, Texas vs. Rice, more we're watching in Week 1
Jalen Milroe to start at QB for Alabama's opener vs. Middle Tennessee