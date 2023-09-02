College Football 2023 College Football Bad Beats: Late field goal dooms East Carolina bettors Updated Sep. 2, 2023 2:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

There are 30 minutes of play during the first half of a college football game — but any bettor can tell you, the final play before the teams head to the locker room is of interest to some.

Such was the case in the game between East Carolina and No. 2 Michigan on Saturday.

Here's what happened:

Trailing 20-0, Eastern Michigan missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt with 48 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Wolverines (-21.5 first half) took over at their own 34-yard line. Four quick completions by quarterback J.J. McCarthy — the longest being 12 yards — set up a 50-yard field goal attempt by Michigan's James Turner.

Bettors who took East Carolina and the 21.5 points know what happened next.

Wolverines 23, Pirates 0 at the break.

More bad beats — surely — to come!

