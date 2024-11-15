College Basketball
The world's tallest teenager, 7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux, to redshirt at Florida
Published Nov. 15, 2024 12:40 p.m. ET

The world's tallest teenager might have to wait a year to become the world's tallest college basketball player.

Florida coach Todd Golden said Thursday that Olivier Rioux, a 7-foot-9 freshman who owns a spot in the Guinness record book, is planning to redshirt. Had the popular Canadian played in even one game, he would have burned one of his four seasons of college eligibility. Instead, Rioux will spend the 2024-25 season practicing with teammates and honing his skills — and still be a freshman next fall.

"I should have made that clear [before]," Golden said. "Honestly, it's put him in a tough situation. He's sitting over there at the end of games and everybody's yelling at him and trying to get him out there. They just hadn't understood that that was our potential plan for him.

"That's where we're at at this moment. I'm not saying that's 100% going to be the plan. We'll continue to talk to him and see if he changes what he wants to do. But as of right now, that's the plan that we're going to have with him as we move forward."

Florida students chanted for "Oli" in both of the team's home games this season. Golden emptied the bench in the final minutes of an 86-62 victory over Grambling State on Monday night and even said a few words to Rioux during the chaotic scene.

"I was just explaining to him, 'Hey, the reason why I'm not putting you in right now is what we've talked about a little bit,'" Golden said. "This wasn't a choice that I made for him. This is something that people [from] our program have talked with him and his family and his parents, his AAU coach and just kind of trying to figure out what the best route for him is.

"I just went up to him, and I was like, ‘Hey, I'm not trying to be disrespectful with you. I'm just not trying to burn your year [by] putting you in for 30 seconds.'" 

Rioux handled the decision well, Golden said.

"He's a great kid, and he's a pleaser," Golden said. "He wants to do what others think is best for him. And he's coachable. Again, if this is what our staff, his parents, the people around him that care about him, think is best, I think he's going to be comfortable. Ultimately, it's his decision. But I think that's where he'll land."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

