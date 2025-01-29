College Basketball VCU-Saint Lous men's basketball game delayed by massive brawl in stands Published Jan. 29, 2025 1:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A fight in the stands near the VCU bench caused their game against Saint Louis on Tuesday to be delayed about seven minutes with 1:10 remaining.

While the cause of the fight is unknown, it appeared to involved several people and spilled onto the court. Security officers and police eventually broke up the fight and play resumed.

Gibson Jimerson scored 26 points as Saint Louis beat VCU 78-69.

Jimerson had five rebounds for the Billikens (13-8, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kobe Johnson scored 19 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Robbie Avila shot 3 of 5 from the field and 8 for 8 from the foul line to finish with 14 points.

Zeb Jackson led the Rams (16-5, 6-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Phillip Russell added 15 points for VCU. Max Shulga also had 14 points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Rams.

Jimerson scored 10 points in the first half and Saint Louis went into the break trailing 31-28. Jimerson's 16-point second half helped Saint Louis finish off the nine-point victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

