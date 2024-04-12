UConn star center Donovan Clingan to enter 2024 NBA Draft
UConn star center Donovan Clingan will enter the 2024 NBA Draft, he shared on social media Friday.
The 7-foot-2 sophomore was an instrumental piece in the Huskies' championship run this season and is expected to be in the running as the potential No. 1 overall pick.
Clingan, who struggled early this season, played his best basketball down the final stretch, taking advantage of his 7-foot-7 wingspan to average 2.5 blocked shots per game.
In the NCAA Tournament, Clingan's overall numbers improved from the regular season, as he averaged 15.3 points per game, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks. His 19 total blocks in the tournament marked the most by a player since 2015-2016.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Kentucky hires BYU's Mark Pope as men's basketball coach
Why Dan Hurley turned down Kentucky offer to stay at UConn
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's thoughts on Kentucky, NBA and MLB futures bets
-
Scott Drew turns down Kentucky, will remain at Baylor
John Calipari reportedly regretted not taking UCLA job in 2019
Tom Izzo says coaching his son was 'the greatest experience' of his career
-
Dan Hurley: Potential UConn three-peat 'only thing on anyone's mind here'
2024 college basketball transfer portal tracker: Robbie Avila enters
Kentucky fans call Waco eatery, leave positive reviews after Scott Drew eats lunch there
-
Kentucky hires BYU's Mark Pope as men's basketball coach
Why Dan Hurley turned down Kentucky offer to stay at UConn
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's thoughts on Kentucky, NBA and MLB futures bets
-
Scott Drew turns down Kentucky, will remain at Baylor
John Calipari reportedly regretted not taking UCLA job in 2019
Tom Izzo says coaching his son was 'the greatest experience' of his career
-
Dan Hurley: Potential UConn three-peat 'only thing on anyone's mind here'
2024 college basketball transfer portal tracker: Robbie Avila enters
Kentucky fans call Waco eatery, leave positive reviews after Scott Drew eats lunch there