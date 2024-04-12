College Basketball
UConn star center Donovan Clingan to enter 2024 NBA Draft
Published Apr. 12, 2024 3:56 p.m. ET

UConn star center Donovan Clingan will enter the 2024 NBA Draft, he shared on social media Friday.

The 7-foot-2 sophomore was an instrumental piece in the Huskies' championship run this season and is expected to be in the running as the potential No. 1 overall pick. 

Clingan, who struggled early this season, played his best basketball down the final stretch, taking advantage of his 7-foot-7 wingspan to average 2.5 blocked shots per game.

In the NCAA Tournament, Clingan's overall numbers improved from the regular season, as he averaged 15.3 points per game, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks. His 19 total blocks in the tournament marked the most by a player since 2015-2016. 

National Basketball Association
College Basketball
UConn Huskies
