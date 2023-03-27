Texas reportedly hires Rodney Terry as full-time men's basketball coach
Interim Texas men's basketball coach Rodney Terry is getting that first word removed from his job title.
Terry will remain with the Longhorns as their full-time head coach, per multiple reports on Monday. Terry started the season as Chris Beard's associate head coach and took over the head job on an interim basis after Beard was arrested on domestic violence charges on Dec. 12. The charges against Beard were later dismissed, and he has since been hired as head coach at Ole Miss.
[Behind Rodney Terry's steady hand, Texas has chance to write a new narrative]
Texas' promising season could have derailed after Beards' arrest, but Terry instead led the team to a 22-8 record, a second-place regular-season finish in the Big 12 and a conference tournament title. The Longhorns earned a No. 2 seed in the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and became the highest overall seed to reach the Elite Eight before losing to Miami on Sunday.
After Sunday's loss, an emotional Terry highlighted his bond to the 2022-23 Texas team both in his postgame news conference and later on Twitter.
Terry, who had previous head coaching stints at Fresno State and UTEP, is receiving a five-year contract from Texas worth around $3 million annually, according to CBS Sports.
