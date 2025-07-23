The Basketball Tournament TBT Round of 16 Recap: We Are D3, Heartfire, Sideline Cancer Advance Published Jul. 24, 2025 12:33 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Three games, three nail-biters — The Basketball Tournament delivered edge-of-your-seat drama from start to finish on Wednesday night as all three matchups went down to the wire.

We Are D3 kicked off the action with a thrilling win over Stars of Storrs, a team loaded with former UConn standouts. Heartfire followed that game with a dramatic win over JHX Hoops, while Sideline Cancer closed out the night of action with an impressive victory over LA Ignite.

Here is a recap of Wednesday night's TBT action!

We Are D3 76, Stars of Storrs 68

We Are D3 got the job done in the Round of 16 on Wednesday with a hard-fought 76–68 victory over Stars of Storrs. Marcus Azor scored a team‑high 22 points, while Ty Nichols added 18 points in the win.

RJ Cole led Stars of Storrs with 15 points off the bench. Isaiah Whitehead and Elijah Thomas were the only starters in double-digits, both with 14 points.

Stars of Storrs will now advance to the Quarterfinals (Round of 8) and are set to take on Fail Harder at 7 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heartfire 71, JHX Hoops 68

Marcus Hall scored a game-high 16 points, Tevin Mack poured in another 14 points and Eric Griffin added 12 points and eight rebounds in Heartfire’s 71–68 win over JHX Hoops on Wednesday night.

On the losing side, David McCormack led JHX Hoops with 15 points off the bench, while Billy Preston had 14 points and Zeke Mayo chipped in 12 points.

Heartfire will now advance to the quarterfinals and take on Aftershocks at 9 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.

Sideline Cancer 74, LA Ignite 71

Sideline Cancer erased a 12-point deficit and found a way to beat LA Ignnite, 74-71.

Alonzo Verge Jr. led the way with 16 points, while Chris Coffey added 14 points of his own to go with nine rebounds. Jermaine Marrow also had 14 points off the bench, helping Sideline Cancer get the win.

Dakarai Tucker had a game-high 24 points, knocking down six 3-pointers for LA Ignite. Terrel Carter II had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Smith added 13 points off the bench.

Sideline Cancer advances to the quarterfinals and is set to take on Eberlein Drive at 8 p.m. ET Monday on FS2.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share