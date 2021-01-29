College Basketball Sports World Mourns John Chaney 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Legendary Temple men’s basketball coach John Chaney died at age 89, the school confirmed Friday.

Chaney coached the Owls for 24 years, leading the team to 23 consecutive postseason tournament appearances.

The two-time National Coach of the Year earned the honor after posting 30-win seasons in 1987 and '88, including a No. 1 finish in the nation in the 1987 season.

Chaney is the school's winningest men's basketball coach in both wins (516-252 record) and winning percentage (67.3).

He brought greatness to Temple's program after he arrived in 1982, leading the team to 17 NCAA Tournaments, including a school-record 12 straight from 1990 to 2001, and five NCAA regional finals.

Prior to Chaney's arrival, the Owls had never made it to the Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

Chaney retired in 2006 after a 24-year coaching career with Temple and 741 career wins. In 2001, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Fans and pundits alike took to social media to honor Chaney, an icon of the sport, following his death.

College Basketball Temple Owls