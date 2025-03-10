Basketball
SEC Tournament odds: Auburn favored over Florida, Alabama
SEC Tournament odds: Auburn favored over Florida, Alabama

Published Mar. 10, 2025 3:09 p.m. ET

It's conference tournament time. 

The SEC Tournament begins on Wednesday with four games: South Carolina at Arkansas, Texas at Vanderbilt, LSU at Mississippi State and Oklahoma at Georgia.

Which squads are favored to win it and book an automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 10. 

SEC Conference Tournament winner

Auburn: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Florida: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)
Alabama: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Tennessee: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Kentucky: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Texas A&M: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Missouri: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Ole Miss: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Georgia: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)
Mississippi State: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Arkansas: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Vanderbilt: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Texas: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Oklahoma: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
LSU: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
South Carolina: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Currently, Auburn has the shortest odds to win the SEC Tournament. The Tigers captured the conference last year, too. Additionally, they have the second-shortest odds to make the Final Four (-140) and to cut down the nets at the end of the season (+380).

In the most recent AP Top 25 poll, though, Auburn was edged out of its No. 1 spot after holding that position for eight weeks. Now, the Tigers are No. 3 behind Duke and Houston, respectively.

Auburn finished SEC regular-season play at 15-3, but ended with two straight losses, including an overtime defeat at the hands of Alabama on March 8.

The second team on the SEC Tournament oddsboard is Florida at +250. The Gators finished regular-season SEC play at 14-4. They haven't won the SEC Tournament since 2014.

