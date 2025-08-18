College Basketball
Omaha, North Dakota Basketball Player Deng Mayar Drowns in a Utah Reservoir
College Basketball

Omaha, North Dakota Basketball Player Deng Mayar Drowns in a Utah Reservoir

Published Aug. 18, 2025 5:56 p.m. ET

Omaha basketball player Deng Mayar drowned Saturday in a Utah reservoir, police said.

Herriman police said Mayar died at Blackridge Reservoir after going underwater about 35 yards from shore.

Mayar, 22, was a graduate student who joined the Mavericks after playing two seasons for Summit League rival North Dakota. Mayar, from Salt Lake City, started 15 games in two seasons and averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds as a senior.

Omaha coach Chris Crutchfield said in a statement that Mayar had made "tremendous progress" during the summer.

"Deng was a joy to be around and made our culture better," Crutchfield said. "We will miss him greatly."

Herriman police responded to a 911 call reporting two people in distress at the reservoir. Sa Mafutaga, 21, made it to shore and then went back into the water to try to rescue Mayar. Bystanders entered the water to aid Mafutaga, who was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. The report said Mafutaga is expected to recover.

Mayar's body was recovered from the reservoir by authorities after several hours of searching.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations

Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes