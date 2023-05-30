College Basketball
North Carolina transfer Caleb Love commits to Arizona
Updated May. 30, 2023 4:47 p.m. ET

Former North Carolina guard Caleb Love announced his commitment to Arizona on Tuesday.

Love had previously committed to transfer to Michigan in April, but later rescinded his commitment amid reports that there were issues transferring his academic credits.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard from St. Louis averaged 16.7 points per game last season while starting 32 of the 33 games he played in. He averaged 14.6 points and 3.3 assists per game over his three-year career with the Tar Heels. 

At Arizona, he will join a Wildcats team that has quickly reestablished itself as a premier college basketball program under head coach Tommy Lloyd, who took over for Sean Miller after the 2020-21 season.

The Wildcats have won back-to-back Pac-12 men's basketball tournaments but have struggled in both of their NCAA Tournament appearances under Lloyd, getting upset by Houston as a No. 1 seed in the 2022 Sweet 16 and losing to No. 15-seeded Princeton in the first round as a No. 2 seed in 2023.

