College Basketball Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe remains in 2023 NBA Draft Updated May. 31, 2023 6:46 p.m. ET

One of college basketball's top players is officially taking his talents to the NBA.

Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe announced Wednesday that he would remain in the 2023 NBA Draft, ending a memorable college career highlighted by being named the consensus National Player of the Year in 2022.

"I would like to thank Coach Cal and his staff for their support and belief in me during my life at UK," Tshiebwe wrote in a statement posted on social media. " … I would like to thank [Big Blue Nation] for the love, support, and loyalty you have given me and my teammates over the years. I wouldn't want to play for anyone or anywhere else."

Tshiebwe, 23, joined Kentucky ahead of the 2021-22 campaign after two seasons at West Virginia. He was a force down low during his two years with the Wildcats. The 6-foot-9 center recorded 17.4 points and an NCAA-best 15.2 rebounds per game in his first season at Kentucky. He followed that up by averaging 16.5 points per game and once again leading the country in rebounding with 13.7 per game this past season.

Kentucky is set to bring in the nation's No. 1-ranked recruiting class this season, led by top-10 prospects Justin Edwards, D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw.

