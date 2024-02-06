Kansas State knocks off No. 4 Kansas 75-70 in overtime
Tylor Perry scored eight of his 26 points in overtime and Kansas State beat No. 4 Kansas 75-70 on Monday night in the 300th matchup of their heated rivalry.
Perry's 3-pointer with 1:54 left gave the Wildcats a 70-66 lead. Hunter Dickinson's basket trimmed it to 70-68, but Perry's two free throws extended the margin back to four.
Dajuan Harris Jr. cut it to 72-70 with two free throws before Kevin McCullar Jr. missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for Kansas with 22 seconds remaining. Arthur Kaluma sank a pair of foul shots and Perry added another one to seal it.
Cam Carter had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Kansas State (15-8, 5-5 Big 12). Kaluma added 13 points and eight boards.
Dickinson had 21 points and 12 rebounds to pace Kansas (18-5, 6-4). Harris and McCullar each added 15 points, and KJ Adams Jr. scored 13.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
