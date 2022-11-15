College Baseball
Kansas rallies to beat Duke behind Jalen Wilson's 25 points
College Baseball

Kansas rallies to beat Duke behind Jalen Wilson's 25 points

1 hour ago

Jalen Wilson scored a career-high 25 points and Gradey Dick made three crucial baskets in the final 2 1/2 minutes to lead No. 6 Kansas past No. 7 Duke 69-64 on Tuesday night.

The defending national champion Jayhawks (3-0) extended the nation's longest active winning streak to 14 games. Wilson also grabbed 11 rebounds as coach Bill Self missed his third straight game because of a school-imposed suspension stemming from a 2017 infractions scandal.

Duke (2-1) was led by Kyle Filipowski, who scored a season-high 17 points and had 14 rebounds to become the first player in school history to register double-doubles in each of his first three games. Marvin Bagley III was the only other player to do it in his first two games. Jeremy Roach had 16 points as new coach Jon Scheyer lost his first game.

Kansas was pushed to the brink in a back-and-forth game. It trailed 59-54 after Filipowski's putback with 4:39 to play before they finally pulled together.

They traded leads with Duke on three straight possessions, taking the lead for good on Dick's alley-oop dunk with 1:40 to go. Kansas sealed the win on a layup with 22.2 seconds left to make it a five-point game.

Reporting by The Associated Press 

Get more from College Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
College Baseball College Baseball
share
Michigan State upsets No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime thriller
College Basketball

Michigan State upsets No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime thriller

2 hours ago
North Carolina remixes classic SI cover with Hubert Davis, current squad
College Baseball

North Carolina remixes classic SI cover with Hubert Davis, current squad

October 17
Tennessee baseball heads into regionals as must-see TV
College Baseball

Tennessee baseball heads into regionals as must-see TV

June 2
College Basketball odds: 4 March Madness value bets to make now
College Baseball

College Basketball odds: 4 March Madness value bets to make now

March 13
College Basketball odds: How professionals are betting the Big Ten Tournament
College Baseball

College Basketball odds: How professionals are betting the Big Ten Tournament

March 9
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes