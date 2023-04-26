College Basketball
Indiana's Xavier Johnson will return next season after receiving medical waiver
College Basketball

Indiana's Xavier Johnson will return next season after receiving medical waiver

Updated Apr. 26, 2023 4:54 p.m. ET
John Fanta
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

Xavier Johnson is back in Bloomington.

The Indiana point guard announced Wednesday that he will return to run the point for the Hoosiers in the 2023-24 season, his sixth in college basketball, after the NCAA granted him an extra year of eligibility. The association approved Johnson's medical hardship waiver for this past season, stemming from a broken right foot he suffered in a game against Kansas in December that ended his season.

In 11 games played, he averaged 9.9 points and 4.9 assists per game on 42% shooting from the floor. 

This is significant news for an Indiana team that says goodbye to Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino, among others, as Johnson is a stabilizing veteran presence who has tallied 641 assists in his college career while also scoring 1,674 career points.

With rising sophomore Malik Reneau back in the fold, as well as former 5-star recruit Kel'el Ware transferring in from Oregon, third-year head coach Mike Woodson had established his main frontcourt pieces heading into next season.

The Indiana staff brings in the nation's 23rd-ranked recruiting class according to 247 Sports, with four-star guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton. But there's still a hole to fill on the perimeter. With close to 1,300 scholarship players in the transfer portal, Woodson will have his choices in how he wants to complete next season's roster.

At least for today, it's good to see the NCAA do the right thing and grant Johnson the year after this past season was lost. His return signals a steady presence to initiate things for the Hoosiers in the coming season, a piece of good news for Indiana's hopes to keep winning next year. 

ADVERTISEMENT

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @John_Fanta.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Indiana Hoosiers
Big Ten
College Basketball
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USWNT roster projection: Ertz making late push with Angel City
USWNT roster projection: Ertz making late push with Angel City
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes