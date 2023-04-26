College Basketball Indiana's Xavier Johnson will return next season after receiving medical waiver Updated Apr. 26, 2023 4:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Xavier Johnson is back in Bloomington.

The Indiana point guard announced Wednesday that he will return to run the point for the Hoosiers in the 2023-24 season, his sixth in college basketball, after the NCAA granted him an extra year of eligibility. The association approved Johnson's medical hardship waiver for this past season, stemming from a broken right foot he suffered in a game against Kansas in December that ended his season.

In 11 games played, he averaged 9.9 points and 4.9 assists per game on 42% shooting from the floor.

This is significant news for an Indiana team that says goodbye to Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino, among others, as Johnson is a stabilizing veteran presence who has tallied 641 assists in his college career while also scoring 1,674 career points.

With rising sophomore Malik Reneau back in the fold, as well as former 5-star recruit Kel'el Ware transferring in from Oregon, third-year head coach Mike Woodson had established his main frontcourt pieces heading into next season.

The Indiana staff brings in the nation's 23rd-ranked recruiting class according to 247 Sports, with four-star guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton. But there's still a hole to fill on the perimeter. With close to 1,300 scholarship players in the transfer portal, Woodson will have his choices in how he wants to complete next season's roster.

At least for today, it's good to see the NCAA do the right thing and grant Johnson the year after this past season was lost. His return signals a steady presence to initiate things for the Hoosiers in the coming season, a piece of good news for Indiana's hopes to keep winning next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Indiana Hoosiers Big Ten College Basketball

share