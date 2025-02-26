College Basketball Four New Orleans Privateers players suspended for possible gambling violations Published Feb. 26, 2025 3:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In what has quickly become a trend throughout college basketball this season, the University of New Orleans became the latest program to suspend and investigate a slew of its players for sports gambling. Four of the Privateers' top five scorers were suspended on Jan. 27, according to a report Wednesday from the Field of 68's Jeff Goodman. Goodman adds that there's an ongoing investigation by the school and the NCAA regarding the matter.

The decision came directly after New Orleans lost 74-58 to Incarnate Ward. The Privateers have not won since, dropping eight straight games and falling into a tie for last place in the Southland Conference.

The four players under investigation include James White, Jah Short, Dae Dae Hunter and Jamond Vincent. They were all in the starting lineup on Jan. 27 against Incarnate Ward, along with freshman forward MJ Thomas. Five days later, Thomas was the only remaining starter in the Privateers game against Southeastern University. Before Wednesday, the university's only public statement about the matter had described the reasons for the suspensions as an unspecified violation of team rules.

New Orleans (4-25, 2-16 Southland conference) is scheduled to play next at UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

New Orleans is the fifth college basketball program in just this season to be flagged for potential gambling on games. This report come four days after Fresno State suspended two of its top scorers on Saturday and removed a third player from the team amid reports that the program is the subject of gambling investigations.

Fresno State said in a statement that Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins "are being withheld from competition as the university reviews an eligibility matter," and provided no further comment.ESPN.com reported that Mykell Robinson, who has not played since Jan. 11, is no longer on the Bulldogs roster. The Fresno Bee initially reported on an internal investigation at Fresno State. School officials then contacted the NCAA, which is also conducting an investigation.

Fresno State (5-23, 1-16 Mountain West) has already broken the school's single-season record for losses and was trying to snap a nine-game losing streak on Saturday when it faced Air Force. The Bulldogs lost 72-69.

Weaver was averaging 12.5 points per game and led the team with 4.7 assists. Collins averaged 12.0 points. Robinson putting up 10.3 points and grabbing 6.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

