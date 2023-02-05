College Basketball
Colorado State fans chant 'Russia' at Ukrainian opponent
College Basketball

Colorado State fans chant 'Russia' at Ukrainian opponent

2 hours ago

A small group of individuals at a Colorado State basketball game reportedly chanted "Russia!" at a Ukrainian member of Utah State's team on Saturday, prompting CSU to apologize in a statement.

"Following tonight’s game, we became aware that a small group of individuals in our student section chanted 'Russia' at a student-athlete from Utah State, who is from the Ukraine. Ukraine is in an ongoing war with Russia.

"On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State. This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community. Every participant, student, and fan should be welcome in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State."

Max Shulga, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, was attempting free throws late in Utah State's 88-79 victory over the Rams when the jeers began. They weren't audible throughout the entirety of Moby Arena, but were apparently audible on the CBS Sports Network broadcast. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Utah State reported the incident to the Mountain West conference, per KSL.com in Utah. 

CSU's head coach Niko Medved also posted this tweet:

 "I have so much respect for @CSUBasketball and Max Shulga. We have amazing fans and students but this is not acceptable! My sincere apologies."

Utah State's athletic department released this statement:

"Utah State University and its athletics department fully supports Max Shulga, and his family, who reside in Ukraine. The incident that occurred during our men's basketball game at Colorado State last night was inappropriate and unacceptable. We appreciate the Colorado State administration and basketball staff for not condoning such behavior."

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim: College basketball in 'awful place'
College Basketball

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim: College basketball in 'awful place'

2 hours ago
College basketball highlights: Creighton, Rutgers, Iowa, Xavier win
College Basketball

College basketball highlights: Creighton, Rutgers, Iowa, Xavier win

20 hours ago
No. 21 Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis beat No. 1 Purdue, Zach Edey
College Basketball

No. 21 Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis beat No. 1 Purdue, Zach Edey

23 hours ago
Why Rutgers is the nightmare team that nobody wants to play
College Basketball

Why Rutgers is the nightmare team that nobody wants to play

1 day ago
What to watch for in Iowa-Illinois, Villanova-Creighton, more on FOX
College Basketball

What to watch for in Iowa-Illinois, Villanova-Creighton, more on FOX

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star GameSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes