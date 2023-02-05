College Basketball Colorado State fans chant 'Russia' at Ukrainian opponent 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A small group of individuals at a Colorado State basketball game reportedly chanted "Russia!" at a Ukrainian member of Utah State's team on Saturday, prompting CSU to apologize in a statement.

"Following tonight’s game, we became aware that a small group of individuals in our student section chanted 'Russia' at a student-athlete from Utah State, who is from the Ukraine. Ukraine is in an ongoing war with Russia.

"On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State. This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community. Every participant, student, and fan should be welcome in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State."

Max Shulga, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, was attempting free throws late in Utah State's 88-79 victory over the Rams when the jeers began. They weren't audible throughout the entirety of Moby Arena, but were apparently audible on the CBS Sports Network broadcast.

Utah State reported the incident to the Mountain West conference, per KSL.com in Utah.

CSU's head coach Niko Medved also posted this tweet:

"I have so much respect for @CSUBasketball and Max Shulga. We have amazing fans and students but this is not acceptable! My sincere apologies."

Utah State's athletic department released this statement:

"Utah State University and its athletics department fully supports Max Shulga, and his family, who reside in Ukraine. The incident that occurred during our men's basketball game at Colorado State last night was inappropriate and unacceptable. We appreciate the Colorado State administration and basketball staff for not condoning such behavior."

