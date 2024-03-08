Caitlin Clark breaks Steph Curry's NCAA record for 3s in a season as Iowa beats Penn State in Big Ten tourney
Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA Division I record for 3-pointers in a season by a man or woman, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on a poor shooting night to lead No. 4 Iowa past Penn State 95-62 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.
Clark missed her first 11 3s before finally connecting in the fourth quarter. It was her 163rd 3-pointer of the season, surpassing Stephen Curry of Davidson (2007-08) and Darius McGhee of Liberty (2022-23) for the most by a D-I player.
Caitlin Clark on breaking Steph Curry's 3-point record, Iowa's win over Penn State & more | CBB on FOX
Clark, who had already surpassed Pete Maravich as the all-time leading scorer in D-I, finished 2 of 14 from long range and 5 of 19 overall while facing frequent double-teams. But Iowa (27-4) still had little trouble with Penn State (19-12), leading 31-14 after the first quarter with Clark only contributing four free throws.
The second-seeded Hawkeyes advanced to face either Indiana or Michigan in the Big Ten semifinals on Saturday.
Sydney Affolter scored a career-high 18 points and had nine rebounds for Iowa. Gabbie Marshall scored 15, Taylor McCabe had 12 and Kate Martin had 11 points and nine boards.
Leilani Kapinus led seventh-seeded Penn State with 19 points and Ashley Owusu had 18.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2024 Women's College Basketball odds: 'It's all Caitlin Clark and Iowa'
Caitlin Clark's record game on FOX draws top WCBB regular season TV rating since 1999
Caitlin Clark scoring record tracker: What's next after passing Pete Maravich?
-
2024 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
2024 NCAA Women's Conference Tournaments: Schedule, brackets, auto bids tracker
Women's College Basketball odds: Caitlin Clark, Iowa favorites to win Big Ten tourney
-
Iowa's Molly Davis hopeful for postseason return following knee injury
Caitlin Clark becomes first women's athlete to partner with Panini America
Sports world reacts to Caitlin Clark declaring for WNBA Draft
-
2024 Women's College Basketball odds: 'It's all Caitlin Clark and Iowa'
Caitlin Clark's record game on FOX draws top WCBB regular season TV rating since 1999
Caitlin Clark scoring record tracker: What's next after passing Pete Maravich?
-
2024 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
2024 NCAA Women's Conference Tournaments: Schedule, brackets, auto bids tracker
Women's College Basketball odds: Caitlin Clark, Iowa favorites to win Big Ten tourney
-
Iowa's Molly Davis hopeful for postseason return following knee injury
Caitlin Clark becomes first women's athlete to partner with Panini America
Sports world reacts to Caitlin Clark declaring for WNBA Draft