Women's College Basketball Caitlin Clark breaks Steph Curry's NCAA record for 3s in a season as Iowa beats Penn State in Big Ten tourney Published Mar. 8, 2024 9:10 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA Division I record for 3-pointers in a season by a man or woman, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on a poor shooting night to lead No. 4 Iowa past Penn State 95-62 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Clark missed her first 11 3s before finally connecting in the fourth quarter. It was her 163rd 3-pointer of the season, surpassing Stephen Curry of Davidson (2007-08) and Darius McGhee of Liberty (2022-23) for the most by a D-I player.

Caitlin Clark on breaking Steph Curry's 3-point record, Iowa's win over Penn State & more | CBB on FOX

Clark, who had already surpassed Pete Maravich as the all-time leading scorer in D-I, finished 2 of 14 from long range and 5 of 19 overall while facing frequent double-teams. But Iowa (27-4) still had little trouble with Penn State (19-12), leading 31-14 after the first quarter with Clark only contributing four free throws.

The second-seeded Hawkeyes advanced to face either Indiana or Michigan in the Big Ten semifinals on Saturday.

Sydney Affolter scored a career-high 18 points and had nine rebounds for Iowa. Gabbie Marshall scored 15, Taylor McCabe had 12 and Kate Martin had 11 points and nine boards.

Leilani Kapinus led seventh-seeded Penn State with 19 points and Ashley Owusu had 18.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark drops 24 points and sets Division I 3-point record vs. Penn State | CBB on FOX

Reporting by The Associated Press.

