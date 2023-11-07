College Basketball Bill Self, Kansas agree to new lifetime, five-year rolling contract Updated Nov. 7, 2023 3:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Hall of Fame coach Bill Self has signed an amended lifetime contract that consists of a five-year rolling term, the University of Kansas announced on Tuesday.

Self is one of just nine coaches with 700-plus career wins, and has won two national championships (most recently in 2022), and 20 conference championships. Since the start of the 2006-07 season, Kansas has won 498 games under self, 21 more than any other Power 5 program.

"Bill Self is undoubtedly the most consistent coach in college basketball, and a restructuring of his contract terms were long overdue," Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff said in a statement. "In an ever-changing collegiate athletics environment, our strong commitment to Coach Self positions KU basketball to maintain and enhance its status as the most storied program in the country. Over his 20 years at KU, our men’s basketball program has been a primary source of positive alumni engagement, strong university enrollment, and revenue that has helped fund all other Kansas Athletics programs and invest in all 500 student-athletes every year. With him and his staff at the helm of our basketball program, the future of Kansas Athletics has never been brighter."

Self’s tenure at Kansas has been one of the most dominant in college basketball history, including 13 straight Big 12 championships, tying an NCAA record.

Since Self’s arrival, the Jayhawks have been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament 10 times.

The university did not reveal details of the new contract, but it is reportedly a five-year, $53 million deal that could be the most lucrative in college basketball history.

"I am very appreciative to Chancellor (Douglas) Girod, Travis Goff and the entire KU leadership team for their continued belief and confidence in me and my staff to lead this storied program," Self said in a statement. "I know the Chancellor and Travis are as excited as I am about the future of Kansas Basketball. There has never been a better time to be a part of our athletic department and this program. My family and I are so proud to be at this university, and I am looking forward to many more seasons representing the most passionate fan base in the country.

"There’s no place like Kansas."

