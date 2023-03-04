Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark headline Wooden Award's top 15
Aliyah Boston will have a chance to defend her crown as the best basketball player in the nation, as she has been named one of 15 players on the ballot for the 2023 John. R. Wooden Award.
The South Carolina star, who won the award last season, has guided the No. 1 Gamecocks to a 30-0 record so far this season.
Among Boston's competition for the award are two players from Stanford (Cameron Brink and Haley Jones), Iowa star Caitlin Clark and Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson, the only freshman on the list.
The ACC leads all conferences with four selections, followed by the Big East, Big Ten and Pac-12 with three selections each and the Big 12 and SEC with one each.
Voting will take place from March 14-21, and voters take into consideration a player’s entire season of play, as well as the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The finalists for the award will be revealed on March 29.
Here is the ballot:
- Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
- Cameron Brink, Stanford
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa
- Aaliyah Edwards, Connecticut
- Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana
- Ashley Joens, Iowa State
- Haley Jones, Stanford
- Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech
- Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State
- Olivia Miles, Notre Dame
- Diamond Miller, Maryland
- Aneesah Morrow, DePaul
- Alissa Pili, Utah
- Maddy Siegrist, Villanova
- Hailey Van Lith, Louisville
