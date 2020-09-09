College Baseball An NCAA Tournament With Every Single Team? 7 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

ACC men's basketball coaches proposed an expanded 2021 NCAA tournament that would include all 354 Division I teams.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski led the creation of the proposal, and all 15 ACC coaches unanimously voted in support of an all-inclusive tournament on Wednesday.

The push comes in response to the potential of a conference-only for the upcoming season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Krzyzewski released a statement on the proposal.

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes followed with his own statement on Twitter.

Louisville coach Chris Mack also shared his thoughts via social media:

FOX Sports college basketball analyst Andy Katz was skeptical on the idea but did credit ACC coaches for attempting to create an opportunity for college players.

"The NCAA tournament is about merit. You earn your way in. It is not a participation trophy. Second point – what you do for the men, you have to do for the women. To have that many D1 men’s teams and women’s teams would not be endorsed certainly during a pandemic ... No. 3, by doing that you would devalue the regular season."

Details of the tournament format have not be released, including whether all games would be played at neutral sites or rounds would be played at various campuses.

The NCAA has not discussed diverting from the usual 68-team NCAA tournament format during the normal March-April timeline, but it is exploring the idea of various NBA-style "bubble" proposals.

NCAA president Mark Emmert elaborated on the concept last month:

"Starting with 64 teams is tough. Thirty-two, OK, maybe that's a manageable number. Sixteen, certainly manageable. But you've got to figure out those logistics. There's doubtlessly ways to make that work."

The college basketball season was slated to start on Nov. 5, but the men's and women's oversight committee voted in favor of a Nov. 25 start. That proposal will move to the Division I Council, which will meet on Sept. 16 to discuss the upcoming season.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get more from College Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

share story