College Basketball 2024 college basketball bad beat: Blocked shot, dunk in double OT sink bettors Published Feb. 10, 2024 10:23 p.m. ET

A blocked shot and a dunk in the final seconds of double overtime resulted in an epic bad beat for Maryland bettors who took the 2.5 points against Ohio State in a Big Ten Conference men's basketball game on Saturday on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Maryland had a chance to win in regulation but missed two free throws and a jump shot in the final 48 seconds to force overtime.

In the second OT, Maryland called timeout with 15 seconds to go, trailing 77-75.

Donta Scott of the Terrapins had a layup attempt blocked by Zed Key with eight seconds to go.

It got worse for Maryland backers.

Ohio State's Roddy Gayle broke loose for a breakaway dunk with two seconds left as the Buckeyes covered.

Final: Buckeyes 79, Terrapins 75 in double OT.

What's the best thing that you can do if you were one of those bettors who took a bad beat? Shake it off, and hope you get the break on your next wager.

