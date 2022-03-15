College Basketball 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: First Four Top Moments 17 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is officially underway!

Kicking things off, No. 16 seeds Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas Southern battled in Dayton, Ohio, with TSU coming out on top to secure the first win of the NCAA Men's Tournament.

Following that game, No. 12 seeds Indiana and Wyoming are set to meet later tonight (9:10 p.m. ET).

Here are the top moments from Tuesday's action.

TSU 76, Texas A&M-CC 67

The ball is tipped!

Texas A&M-CC and Texas Southern is underway in a "First Four" matchup in the Midwest Region. Get ready for an action-packed month of college basketball.

Deep range!

Texas A&M-CC and Texas Southern were going at it in a back-and-forth affair. Bryson Etienne gave the Tigers their first lead of the night thanks to this deep 3-pointer.

Whirling dervish

Terrion Murdix takes it to the rack and makes an acrobatic shot. We can only hope there is more where this came from over the next three weeks.

On an island

The moment is not too big for Trey Tennyson, who stepped up in the second half to drain big shots like this 3-pointer to give Texas A&M-CC the lead.

LeBron-like

If you didn't know about better, you might have thought this was LeBron James who pulled off this chase down block.

In the end, TSU came out on top with a 76-67 win, moving on to face the Kansas Jayhawks in the round of 64.

Indiana vs. Wyoming

Still to come!

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.