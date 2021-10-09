Tyson Fury earns knockout win over Deontay Wilder in instant classic

Boxing
Tyson brought the sound and the fury on Saturday night. 

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of an electric bout Saturday night in Las Vegas, putting an end to their trilogy of thrilling fights in emphatic fashion. 

After fighting to a draw in their first bout, and Fury scoring a seventh-round TKO in their second tilt, the third fight proved to be arguably the most dramatic, with both fighters tasting the canvas.

First, Wilder went down in the third round.

Then, Fury suffered the same fate in the following round, hitting the deck twice. 

The two champions continued to swing for the fences throughout the remainder of the fight, with each stunning the other on several occasions. 

And in the 10th round, Fury was able to secure his second knockdown of the fight.

One round later, he finished the job, flattening Wilder in the 11th. 

After the fight, Fury celebrated in typical "Gypsy King" fashion – with a song. 

He also gave respect to Wilder.

Despite being stopped by Fury for the second time, Wilder indeed earned the respect of the sports world for his tremendous performance, as did Fury. 

Check out what Twitter had to say about the instant classic:

