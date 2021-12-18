Boxing
Top Moments: Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley in sixth round Top Moments: Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley in sixth round
Boxing

Top Moments: Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley in sixth round

16 hours ago

If you get a kick out of boxing matches that involve celebrities, social media influencers and athletes who generally aren't known as boxers, then Saturday night was the night for you.

The headliner of the seven-fight card in Tampa, Florida was a rematch between Jake Paul — a YouTuber-turned-boxer — and retired UFC fighter Tyron Woodley.

Paul entered the night with a 4-0 record and three knockouts. The one win in which he didn't record a knockout was a split-decision victory over Woodley in August. Paul was originally supposed to fight Tommy Fury, half-brother to heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, on Saturday, but Tommy Fury had to pull out of the fight due to injury. This was only Woodley's second fight.

The Paul-Woodley rematch went much differently than the first, with Paul leaving nothing to chance when he caught Woodley with a massive right hand in the sixth round. Whatever you think of Paul, it appears that his rise in the boxing world won't be slowing down anytime soon.

"This is as real as it f---ing gets — just like my right hand," Paul said after the fight.

More on the fight below.

Martin Rogers: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II: Get used to having Paul around

Also on the card was an exhibition bout between former NBA All-Star guard Deron Wiliams and former NFL Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore.

Here are the highlights from the night.

Deron Williams def. Frank Gore by split decision

Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl running back who retired from football following the 2020 season, entered the ring looking all-business.

But Williams, who retired from basketball following the 2016-17 season, wasn't messing around either. The two battled ferociously, with Williams shoving Gore through the ropes at one point.

If there was a moment from the bout that would threaten to become a meme, however, it was Gore's face when he caught this shot seemingly by surprise. 

Williams won the four-round bout by split decision (38-37, 37-38, 40-35), and immediately signaled that would be it for his boxing career. "I'm going to sit my old a-- down," he said.

Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley by knockout

It was all fun and games when Paul, always the showman, entered the ring.

The early portion of the main event, though, were marked by the fighter's penchant for clinching, as opposed to throwing punches. At one point, Woodley seemed to revert to his UFC background.

Woodley did manage to land a blow that opened a cut on Paul's forehead midway through the bout.

But then, in the sixth round, lightning struck. Or more accurately, Paul struck Woodley with a huge right hand, notching an emphatic knockout.

Some observers said the KO salvaged a boring fight. Others marveled at the power of the winning blow.

Either way, there was a ton of chatter across social media. Here is a sampling.

Get more from Boxing Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Jake Paul The New Boxing Norm?
Boxing

Jake Paul The New Boxing Norm?

Jake Paul The New Boxing Norm?
Whether traditionalists like it or not, Jake Paul is putting his stamp on the sport of boxing, Martin Rogers writes.
3 days ago
Another Round?
Boxing

Another Round?

Another Round?
Did Fury's win over Wilder on Saturday qualify as an instant classic? Furthermore, should the two heavyweights run it back?
October 11
Tyson's Fury
Boxing

Tyson's Fury

Tyson's Fury
In a heavyweight bout for the ages, Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th, putting an end to their trilogy.
October 10
How to Bet Wilder-Fury III
Boxing

How to Bet Wilder-Fury III

How to Bet Wilder-Fury III
Check out the betting odds and expert analysis from the FOX Bet team for the clash between Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder.
October 9
The Fight We All Want ... And Need ... To See
Boxing

The Fight We All Want ... And Need ... To See

The Fight We All Want ... And Need ... To See
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s entertainment value and ring brilliance are precisely what boxing needs, Martin Rogers writes.
October 8
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes