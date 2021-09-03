Boxing Oscar De La Hoya tests positive for COVID-19, boxing return halted 54 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Oscar De La Hoya's return to boxing after more than a decade will have to wait.

On Friday, news broke that the Golden Boy tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his Sept. 11 fight against ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort in the main event of a Triller Fight Club card.

The 1992 lightweight Olympic gold medalist, now 48, who hasn’t fought since a career-ending defeat to Manny Pacquiao after eight rounds on Dec. 6, 2008, was set to step back into the ring this month, even as he questioned if those types of celebrity fights were good for the sport.

During his career, De La Hoya (39-6) won 11 world titles across six weight classes. In 2002, De La Hoya became a boxing promoter with the founding of Golden Boy Promotions, and, in 2018, a mixed martial arts (MMA) promoter who backed a trilogy bout between long-time rivals Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz.

On Friday morning, shortly after the news broke, De La Hoya shared a photo to social media of himself lying in a hospital bed.

"I mean, what're the chances of me getting COVID? I've been taking care of myself, and – this really, really kicked my a--," he said.

De La Hoya did end on a positive note, saying that he hopes to recover quickly and get back into the ring before 2021 is over.

Here's how the sports and boxing world reacted to Friday's stunning news.

